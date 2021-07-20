Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585,032 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $32,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 373,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 76,077 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.