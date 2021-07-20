Humana Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,313 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical volume of 1,422 call options.

HUM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $460.71. 26,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.95. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

