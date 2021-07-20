Humaniq Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $80,419.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.00755211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

