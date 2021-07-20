Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107.52 ($1.40). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 505,026 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.35. The firm has a market cap of £399.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntsworth Company Profile (LON:HNT)

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

