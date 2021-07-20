Huobi BTC Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $8.23 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $29,778.80 or 1.00450604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00095353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00141842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,691.60 or 1.00156460 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

