Huobi Token Price Tops $7.55 on Major Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $123.75 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $7.55 or 0.00025337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.60 or 0.00749923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

