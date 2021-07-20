Hyper Finance Price Tops $0.0168 on Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $531,915.05 and $46.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00096691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00140386 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,608.42 or 0.99744408 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

