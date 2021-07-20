HyperCash Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $28.24 million and $2.62 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

