HyperQuant (HQT) Price Tops $0.0002

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $23,222.87 and $5,070.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00753408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

