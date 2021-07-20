i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $974.33 million, a PE ratio of -144.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.