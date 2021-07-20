i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $974.33 million, a PE ratio of -144.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

