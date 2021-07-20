ichi.farm (ICHI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00095807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00139992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,631.96 or 1.00074114 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

