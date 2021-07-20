ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ICL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 132,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,247. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.