IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.06

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.06 and last traded at $104.46, with a volume of 794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.79.

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Get IDACORP alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 19.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 212.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 513,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 30.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.