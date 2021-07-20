Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $109,853.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $109,853.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 36% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00729299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,461 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

