IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Up 22.6% in June

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 6,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,905. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock worth $751,184. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

