Idle (IDLE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $142,538.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00011373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $142,538.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00095396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00140730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,704.61 or 1.00105357 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,331,652 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

