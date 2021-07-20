iExec RLC Hits Market Cap of $171.58 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $171.58 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00007220 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012478 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00751781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

