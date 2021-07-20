IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.63.

IGM traded up C$0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.51. 171,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,125. The company has a market cap of C$10.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$28.88 and a one year high of C$45.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.40.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. Analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,853.40.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

