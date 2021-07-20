Ignition (IC) Price Down 8% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Ignition has a total market cap of $64,414.02 and approximately $28.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,827.39 or 0.99952453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000088 BTC.

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,451,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,438,223 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

