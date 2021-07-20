Ignition (IC) Price Hits $0.0445 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Ignition has a total market cap of $64,021.42 and approximately $28.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,646.44 or 0.99884238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030977 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003270 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,451,172 coins and its circulating supply is 1,437,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

