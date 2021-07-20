IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

