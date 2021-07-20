IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

