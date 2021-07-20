IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $2,399,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $130.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

