IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $2,399,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:MAR opened at $130.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.
In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
