IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 212.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 23.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,797,000 after acquiring an additional 220,311 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in L Brands by 1,424.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 401,699 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 28.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in L Brands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

LB opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.12. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

