Illuvium (ILV) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $87.77 or 0.00294247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $57.18 million and $1.51 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00097745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00141473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,819.51 or 0.99969743 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,440 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.