Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Up 4.1%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.89. 1,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 569,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $967.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 44.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

