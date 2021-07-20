Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust comprises 1.8% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.44% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after acquiring an additional 288,761 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,684. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

