Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.47

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 2790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

