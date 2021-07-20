Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,673,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 23,968,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,163,801. Infrax Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

