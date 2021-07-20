Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2,103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,098 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.92% of Ingevity worth $27,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 1,278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ingevity by 3,200,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ingevity by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

