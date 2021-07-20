Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches Market Cap of $151.02 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $151.02 million and approximately $19.50 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00017249 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00740895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,442,196 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars.

