Ink (INK) One Day Volume Tops $45.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Ink has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $371,216.22 and $45.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00096663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00141207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,763.43 or 0.99810681 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

