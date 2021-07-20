Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 2,402 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

