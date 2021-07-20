Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Trading Down 1.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. 21 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.