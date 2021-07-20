Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,106 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Inovalon worth $33,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INOV. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

INOV stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

