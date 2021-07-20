Insider Buying: Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Jorge Estepa purchased 5,000 shares of Eloro Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,683,502 shares in the company, valued at C$5,370,371.38.
CVE:ELO traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.59. 125,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,561. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.49 million and a PE ratio of -89.75. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.56.
About Eloro Resources
