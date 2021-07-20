Insider Buying: Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Jorge Estepa purchased 5,000 shares of Eloro Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,683,502 shares in the company, valued at C$5,370,371.38.

CVE:ELO traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.59. 125,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,561. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.49 million and a PE ratio of -89.75. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.56.

About Eloro Resources

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

