Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells 2,313 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $21,672.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 365,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $462.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

