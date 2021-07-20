Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Insider Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) insider Rohan Houlden sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $12,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 365,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,285. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $462.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

