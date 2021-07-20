Insider Selling: Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) VP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Luca Pasquini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $64,350.00.

NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 351,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $90.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

