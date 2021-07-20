Insider Selling: Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) SVP Sells 28,885 Shares of Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $2,711,146.10.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. 2,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,687,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

