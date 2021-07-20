Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Stephen L. Silvestro sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,047,400.00.
Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24.
Shares of OPRX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. 279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $892.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,705.90 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $63.98.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. American International Group Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $4,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.