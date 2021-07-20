Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Stephen L. Silvestro sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,047,400.00.

Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24.

Shares of OPRX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. 279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $892.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,705.90 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. American International Group Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $4,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

