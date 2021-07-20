Insider Selling: PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO Sells 31,032 Shares of Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $22,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,120,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,216.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 617,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,239. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. PolarityTE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.38.
PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
PolarityTE Company Profile
PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.
