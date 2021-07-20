Insider Selling: PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO Sells 31,032 Shares of Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $22,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,120,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,216.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 617,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,239. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. PolarityTE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 177.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 91.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

