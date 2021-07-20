Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Sells 19,911 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 567,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,306,668. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $56.68.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 102,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $202,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

