Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.45.

NYSE INSP opened at $176.25 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $97.19 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

