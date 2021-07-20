Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $176.25, but opened at $160.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $166.50, with a volume of 3,508 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.52.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

