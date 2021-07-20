InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 151.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884,421 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 39.56% of InspireMD worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. InspireMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 480.63%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

