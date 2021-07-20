Insula Price Tops $0.45 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. Insula has a total market cap of $437,919.15 and $128.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00230119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001019 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00872550 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Insula

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 968,123 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

