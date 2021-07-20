Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 169.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

