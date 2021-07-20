Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $54.73. 142,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,591,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $221.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

