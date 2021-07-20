Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.82. 800,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,648. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,126,650.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,986,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,978,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,066 shares of company stock worth $109,947,080 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

